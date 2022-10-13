All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Coming Out In': LGBTQ+ Youth Coming Out Younger Face More Discrimination
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 13 Oct 2022 3:53 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
According to the recent report released by the Trevor Project, a 24/7 resource for LGBTQ young people. LGBTQ youth are coming out about their sexual orientation at younger ages as they have more access to language, education, and representation around LGBTQ people.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal