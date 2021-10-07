All section
Colours, Festivity And Showcase Of Tribal Heritage: Bastar's Dussehra Celebrations Begin
Chhattisgarh, 7 Oct 2021
Chhatisgarh's unique cultural celebration of Dussehra has set off with colours, festivity and showcase of tribal heritage. The carnival sees people from different tribes of the state, step out in bright traditional attires.
