The Logical Indian Crew
Coach Corridor Filled With Unreserved Passengers; No Aid Provided By TC, RPF
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 21 Dec 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A Twitter video shared by Kanchan Verma on December 16 shows Train number 12511 coach’s corridor filled with unreserved passengers in 3rd AC M1 Coach resulting from being similar to a sleeper. Even after reporting on Bhopal Junction, she claims that no aid was provided on the TC’s behalf. However, the official Twitter account of Railway Seva responded to the tweet by requesting the passenger’s PNR number and mobile contact.
