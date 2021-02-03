Videos

Climate Change Is Not Just About Environment, But Humanity

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   3 Feb 2021 2:49 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Climate change is leading to pregnancy loss, miscarriages, growing economic inequality and huge economic loss. It poses a threat to humanity and the environment. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains how climate change affects us all.

