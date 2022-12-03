All section
Climate Activist Group 'Tyre Extinguishers' Deflate Tyres Of 900 SUVs In Largest Action Against Air Pollution
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 3 Dec 2022 3:27 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
In a bid to avoid pollution caused by heavy vehicles, climate activists ‘Tyre Extinguishers’ have claimed their “largest ever night of action against SUVs”, with 900 of the vehicles targeted around the world.
