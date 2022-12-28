All section
Christmas 2022: Emirates Plane Being Pulled By Santa's Reindeers; Wins Hearts
Others/World, 28 Dec 2022 5:22 AM GMT
On Christmas Eve, the Emirates shared an exciting video of them wishing a joyful Christmas to people worldwide.In the short clip, shared on the official Instagram page of Emirates, you can see several 'reindeers' carrying a plane on the runway. As the reindeers speed up, they take the plane into the sky. The plane even had a Santa hat on top of it. The post's caption read, "Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates."Although, those are not real reindeers. The clip was created with CGI technology.
