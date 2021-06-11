Videos

China Reports First Possible Human Case of Rare Bird Flu: All About It

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   11 Jun 2021 8:05 AM GMT
Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Recently a 41year-old man was confirmed for the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu called H1ON3 in China. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur takes you through the details.

