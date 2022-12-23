All section
The Logical Indian Crew
China COVID- 19 Surge: Emergency Room In Hospitals Strained Beyond Capacity
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 23 Dec 2022 4:12 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
As China is grappling with a sudden resurgence of COVID cases, several videos of the present mayhem at the hospitals in China have surfaced. In one video shared by Journalist @Vershasingh26, an emergency room from a Tianjin city hospital is visible. As a senior World Health Organisation( WHO) official, China may struggle to keep a tally of Covid-19 infections as the country experiences a significant spike in cases.
