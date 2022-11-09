All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Chhawla Case: Supreme Court Acquits 3 Men Facing Death In 2012 Gang Rape-Murder
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 9 Nov 2022 10:32 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The SC order has started a debate across the country. The family members of the deceased girl and some activists are protesting against the verdict. After the Supreme Court’s order, the victim's mother said that she was waiting for the verdict for 11 years.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers
Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC