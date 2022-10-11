All section
Chhattisgarh Women Playing Kabaddi In Saree Is Winning Hearts On Internet
Chhattisgarh, 11 Oct 2022 4:10 AM GMT
A video surfaced on the internet on October 8 where some women could be seen playing kabaddi in saree in the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics. Sharing a video of this play, journalist Narendra Nath Mishra wrote that this was the most beautiful video of the day from the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics.
