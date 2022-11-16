All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Chhattisgarh: Family Toils To Save Son Fighting With Brain Cancer, Lives On Footpath

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Chhattisgarh,  16 Nov 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A couple from a small town in Chhattisgarh have sold off whatever little they owned and are living on a footpath outside AIIMS-Raipur in the hope of saving their 13-month-old son who brain cancer. The family's plight came to light when a video of the mother administering oxygen via a portable machine to the baby, as he lay asleep or unconscious, in a saree-hammock outside the gates of AIIMS. The child was undergoing chemotherapy at AIIMS, and streetside neighbors, doctors and hospital staff, shared the family's story.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
