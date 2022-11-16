All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh: Family Toils To Save Son Fighting With Brain Cancer, Lives On Footpath
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Chhattisgarh, 16 Nov 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A couple from a small town in Chhattisgarh have sold off whatever little they owned and are living on a footpath outside AIIMS-Raipur in the hope of saving their 13-month-old son who brain cancer. The family's plight came to light when a video of the mother administering oxygen via a portable machine to the baby, as he lay asleep or unconscious, in a saree-hammock outside the gates of AIIMS. The child was undergoing chemotherapy at AIIMS, and streetside neighbors, doctors and hospital staff, shared the family's story.
