Chennai: School Students Hanging Over Crowded Buses, Netizens React
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 1 Dec 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Schoolchildren often face difficulties while waiting at a bus stop to board Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses. The video, showing students running after an already overcrowded bus, was shared by @sreesnake on Twitter. “Medavakkam-Tambaram stretch, which is usually well connected by MTC, experiences a clear bottle-neck of services between 8.30-9 AM. Can MTC think of improving services during this time?” reads the caption.
