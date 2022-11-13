All section
Chennai Rains: 47-Yr-Old R Gopi Works Day & Night To Clear Waterlogged Streets
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 13 Nov 2022 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
47-year-old R Gopi, Maduravoyal resident, who is the corporation assistant engineer in charge of ward 136 in Kodambakkam covering Raja Mannar Salai, has been working nonstop to keep K K Nagar stagnation free. He has been working continuously, removing blocks from silt catch pits, chute pipes and canal disposal points. Gopi said inspections of major roads begin at 5 am daily and start working out solutions to drain water caused due to heavy rainfall in Chennai. Heavy overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of Chennai on November 11 while schools and colleges remain closed in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in view of the weather situation.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
