All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Cervical Cancer 4th Most Common Cancer Among Women Globally; India Accounts For 1 In Every 5 Cases
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 20 Dec 2022 4:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
According to WHO, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. Cervical cancer forms 16.5% of the total cancer cases in Indian women and is the second most common type of cancer amongst women in the country (breast cancer being the first). It is estimated that about 160 million women between the ages of 30 and 59 years are at risk of developing cervical cancer in India.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Landmark Reform! EU Agrees To World's First & Largest Carbon Border Tax; Here's All You Need To Know