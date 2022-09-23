All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Centre Likely To Launch PM-PRANAM Scheme To Reduce Use Of Chemical Fertilizer
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 23 Sep 2022 8:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a bid to discourage the use of chemical fertilisers, the government is likely to launch a scheme called -- Pradhan Mantri – Promotion of Alternative Nutritious And Agriculture Management (PM-PRANAM).
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!