The Logical Indian Crew
Cash-Yielding Cultivation: Computer Engineer Turns To Farming In Barren Lands, Earns Huge Profit
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 20 Sep 2022 7:22 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
After completing his BTech in computer science, Atul Mishra decided to experiment with dragon fruit cultivation on a barren land owned by his family in Uttar Pradesh. Now his cash-yielding dragon fruits are inspiring many farmers.
