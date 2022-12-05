All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Care & Love Ensures Safety!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 5 Dec 2022 12:54 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg @love_shade_for_animals deserves our appreciation for always aiding animals. This video is about Vicky’s visit to the vet clinic and how care and love allowed him to rest on her lap. This made our day!!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Tribal Village Of Arunachal Pradesh Turns To E-Platforms To Revive Thousand-Year-Old Paper-Making Craft