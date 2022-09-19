All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 19 Sep 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rozana, founded by Ankur, aims to empower rural communities of the country and connect them to online commerce through a network of micro-entrepreneurs to give more comprehensive, innovative, and competitive offerings to end users.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
This Teacher From Bareilly Is Revolutionising Educational Space To Accommodate Children With Special Needs