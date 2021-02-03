Videos

Budget Does Not Cater To Job Creation, Education Sector

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   3 Feb 2021 5:54 AM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union Budget 2021 on February 1st. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur spoke to senior economist and associate professor & director Deepanshu Mohan at Centre for New Economics Studies on the Budget 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union Budget 2021 on February 1st. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur spoke to senior economist and associate professor & director Deepanshu Mohan at Centre for New Economics Studies on the Budget 2021.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian