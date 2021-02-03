Budget Does Not Cater To Job Creation, Education Sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union Budget 2021 on February 1st. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur spoke to senior economist and associate professor & director Deepanshu Mohan at Centre for New Economics Studies on the Budget 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union Budget 2021 on February 1st. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur spoke to senior economist and associate professor & director Deepanshu Mohan at Centre for New Economics Studies on the Budget 2021.