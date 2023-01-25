All section
Brother's Love! Video Of Little Boy Protecting Sister During Cycle Ride Goes Viral; Wins Hearts
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 25 Jan 2023 5:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
The bond between a brother and a sister is always unique and distinctive. A video of a little boy safeguarding his younger sister and doing every bit to ensure they don't fall as the duo rides a bi-cycle is going viral. The heartwarming video is winning hearts on social media. Shared by a Twitter user @urdunovels, the video has garnered over 46K views and counting.
