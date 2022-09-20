All section
Bringing Back Eight 'Black Cats' From Namibia To India's Territory: All You Need To Know About Project Cheetah
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 20 Sep 2022 8:05 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
After 70 years, when they went extinct in the country, Cheetahs are now all set to walk again on India’s national park. On September 17, the big cats will be brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia as part of a special assignment.
