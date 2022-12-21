All section
Boost To Health Infrastructure! Kargil Hospital Gets Helipad; Patient Airlifted
Ladakh, 21 Dec 2022 8:09 AM GMT
A new Helipad at 300 Bedded Hospital, Kurbathang, in Kargil district of Ladakh, became fully functional on December 19 and assisted in airlifting a patient to a Srinagar hospital, Ladakh Union Territory administration and Kargil district authorities informed. With this, Kurbathang hospital has become the first in Ladakh to have the option for aerial/helicopter evacuation within the premises, giving a significant boost to the health infrastructure in the remote Himalayas, especially the deserts of Ladakh.
