Caste discrimination
Videos
Boost To Health Infrastructure! Kargil Hospital Gets Helipad; Patient Airlifted

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Ladakh,  21 Dec 2022 8:09 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A new Helipad at 300 Bedded Hospital, Kurbathang, in Kargil district of Ladakh, became fully functional on December 19 and assisted in airlifting a patient to a Srinagar hospital, Ladakh Union Territory administration and Kargil district authorities informed. With this, Kurbathang hospital has become the first in Ladakh to have the option for aerial/helicopter evacuation within the premises, giving a significant boost to the health infrastructure in the remote Himalayas, especially the deserts of Ladakh.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
