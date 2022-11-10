All section
Blood Moon Offers World's Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2025
India, 10 Nov 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America were treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on November 8 as the Earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Total lunar eclipses occur, on average, about once every year and a half, but the interval varies, according to NASA. Tuesday's event marked the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025.
