Caste discrimination
Videos
Blind Skateboarder Breaks Guinness World Record With 50-50 Grind

Others/World,  3 Oct 2022 11:36 AM GMT

Showcasing that nothing is impossible for the visually-impaired, Guinness World Records has recognised blind skateboarder from Michigan Daniel Mancina for the longest 50-50 grind on a skateboard (IS2), sliding a remarkable 6.85 m (22 ft 5 in). Mancina told Guinness officials, “I rely on my white cane the most, using it to scan my environment and to find obstacles while skating.”

