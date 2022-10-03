All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Blind Skateboarder Breaks Guinness World Record With 50-50 Grind
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 3 Oct 2022 11:36 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Showcasing that nothing is impossible for the visually-impaired, Guinness World Records has recognised blind skateboarder from Michigan Daniel Mancina for the longest 50-50 grind on a skateboard (IS2), sliding a remarkable 6.85 m (22 ft 5 in). Mancina told Guinness officials, “I rely on my white cane the most, using it to scan my environment and to find obstacles while skating.”
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Financial Inclusion! Know How This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Startup Aims To Build Sustainable Livelihoods
'Prachand': First Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter Inducted Into Air Force, Manufactured By HAL
Encouraging Participation! Here're Government Schemes & Initiatives To Promote Women Entrepreneurs In India