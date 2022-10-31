All section
BJP MLA Fills Pothole As Part Of 'Gaddha Mukt Abhiyaan' In UP's Bulandshahr

Uttar Pradesh,  31 Oct 2022

In a Twitter video shared by Akhilesh Tiwari on October 28, shows Bulandshahr MLA Pradeep Chaudhary attempting to repair the pothole that he narrowly avoided hitting with his car. He exited his car and began patching the pothole. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to launch a massive campaign to make the roads of Uttar Pradesh pothole-free. He set November 15 as the deadline for repair of all roads in the state.

