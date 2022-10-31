All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
BJP MLA Fills Pothole As Part Of 'Gaddha Mukt Abhiyaan' In UP's Bulandshahr
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 31 Oct 2022 8:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a Twitter video shared by Akhilesh Tiwari on October 28, shows Bulandshahr MLA Pradeep Chaudhary attempting to repair the pothole that he narrowly avoided hitting with his car. He exited his car and began patching the pothole. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to launch a massive campaign to make the roads of Uttar Pradesh pothole-free. He set November 15 as the deadline for repair of all roads in the state.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Rail Restaurant! Indian Railways Recycles Old Coach In Jalpaiguri Station To Create Unique Dining Experience
No, This Video Does Not Show Poisoned Rasgullas For Reducing Hindus Population Being Dumped; Viral Claim Is Misleading!