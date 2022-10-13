All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Birds Injured In Ludhiana Factory Explosion To Fly Again, All Credits To This NGO's Efforts
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Punjab, 13 Oct 2022 12:00 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An explosion at a metal factory in Ludhiana had left over hundreds of birds injured. This NGO took these birds under their wings and have been treating them for the past few days in the hopes of seeing them fly again.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain