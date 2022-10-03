All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar's Child Prodigy Teaches Class 10 Students, Parents Hail Him 'Maths Guru'
Bihar, 3 Oct 2022 11:59 AM GMT
An eight year old Bihar boy named Bobby has been gaining a lot of attention on social media these days. The third standard boy was seen teaching up to class tenth during a Bihar private coaching. All the senior class students of the village come to study mathematics from him. Living in Chapaur village of Masaurhi, this 8-year-old 'maths guru' has the ability to teach mathematics to students of Class 10, said his parents.
