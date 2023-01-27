All section
Bihar Paper Leak! Question Papers Reach Examination Centres A Week Ahead Of Exam
Bihar, 27 Jan 2023 12:16 PM GMT
A negligence case has come to the fore in Bihar’s Jamui district. Question papers reached 25 centres in the district, instead of the treasury centre, a week before the intermediate examination that will start on 1st February. As the matter came to light, the question papers were recollected and later sent to the treasury centre. This incident has again raised questions about the state’s preparations for the exam, and the possibility of leaking the question paper is also expressed.
