All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar Intermediate Exam: Video Of Students Cheating In Examination Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 4 Feb 2023 3:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Even after many claims of malpractice-free examination were made earlier, a case of paper leak in Bihar has surfaced online. In the viral video, some students can be seen preparing answer sheets from a mobile outside an examination center.However, this is not the first case when papers have been leaked in Bihar and copied into any examination. Such cases keep coming to the fore every year.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal