Bihar Girl Fights All Odds, Becomes State Topper Without Tuition
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Bihar, 29 July 2022 11:45 AM GMT
Sreeja, a young girl lost her mother the day she was born. Her father ended up abandoning her and since then Sreeja has been living with her maternal grandparents. She went on to become the Bihar topper in CBSE X Examination, inspiring students across the country.
