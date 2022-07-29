All section
Bihar Girl Fights All Odds, Becomes State Topper Without Tuition

Bihar,  29 July 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Sreeja, a young girl lost her mother the day she was born. Her father ended up abandoning her and since then Sreeja has been living with her maternal grandparents. She went on to become the Bihar topper in CBSE X Examination, inspiring students across the country.

Writer : Tareen Hussain
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
