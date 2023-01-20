All section
Bihar: Divyaang Athletics Championship Organised For Specially-Abled Players In Begusarai
Bihar, 20 Jan 2023 4:52 AM GMT
For the first time, a district-level sports competition was organized for the differently-abled by the Para Games Association of Begusarai and District PWD Union at Gandhi Stadium on January 16. District Level Para Athletics Championship - 2023 was organized to advance the disabled players, under which different categories of male and female disabled players were made to play different sports. Divyaang players participated in 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m races, among other sports. Based on this competition, talented disabled players will be selected for state and national level para athletics championships.
