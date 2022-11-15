All section
Bihar: Delhi & Patna Police Arrests 16 Criminals Involved In Sextortion Case
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Bihar, 15 Nov 2022 4:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Delhi Police along with Patna Police have arrested 16 vicious criminals who cheated in the name of scooty booking from Rupaspur area. Police said that this gang was being operated from Bengaluru. This gang has extorted about 17.5 crore rupees from many big cities of the country including Delhi. In order to encourage individuals to book an Ola Scooty, the women associated with the gang would allegedly call and offer free rides in exchange for making naked video calls. Following compliance, they collected screenshots and threatened to go public if the demanded amount was not given.
