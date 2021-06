Bihar Cops Start 'Police Pathshala' To Help Youth Clear Competitive Exams

In an effort to empower women, Bihar police started an initiative called ‘Police-Pathshala’ in which they have trained 33 youths including 18 girls, free of cost. The youths are now qualified for the post of police sub-inspector and the sergeant in the state police. After the initiative was publicized 1700 aspirants have joined the coaching classes.