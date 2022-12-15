All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar: Around 39 People Lost Their Lives Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquor
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 15 Dec 2022 11:48 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The death toll in a suspected hooch tragedy climbed to 39 in Bihar today as reported from Saran district. This has triggered a slugfest in the Bihar Assembly. However, the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned entirely in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, advised people to be alert as liquor is terrible and should not be consumed. "Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people be explained," Bihar CM added.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
'Homeless But With An iPhone': India's Youngest Climate Activist Tweets About Living Conditions, Faces Backlash From Netizens
YouthNet Launches 'Startup Incubation Programme' For PwDs In Nagaland, Aims To Curate Inclusive Initiatives
Safety At Feet! Karnataka Student Develops GPS-Equipped Anti-Rape Footwear That Electrocutes Attacker