Videos
Bihar: Around 39 People Lost Their Lives Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquor

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

Bihar,  15 Dec 2022 11:48 AM GMT

The death toll in a suspected hooch tragedy climbed to 39 in Bihar today as reported from Saran district. This has triggered a slugfest in the Bihar Assembly. However, the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned entirely in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, advised people to be alert as liquor is terrible and should not be consumed. "Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people be explained," Bihar CM added.

Bihar 
Nitish Kumar 
Liquor ban 

