All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Bhopal Residents Hold 'Musical Protest' Over Bad Roads With Qawwali & Harmonium
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Madhya Pradesh, 8 Feb 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a unique protest against the poor condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, residents of Bagmugalia Extension took to the streets and carried out a musical demonstration. The protesters sang a 'qawwali' and tried their hands on the harmonium to convey their message to the government and authorities. The protesters, during the demonstration, sat on the carpets on the dilapidated road, sang qawwali, and played the harmonium.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain