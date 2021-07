Bhopal Gas Tragedy Widows: Over 5,000 Women Are Still Fighting For Subsistence Pension Of Rs 1,000

For the past 18 months, almost 5,000 victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy have been refused a subsistence pension of Rs 1,000. In December 2019, the Union government's subsistence pension came to an end, with no explanation, leaving the widowers with nothing to support their homes and families.