Indian Employees To Get Better Salary Hike Next Financial Year: Report

Navya Singh (Senior Video Journalist) 
India   |   30 July 2021 7:05 AM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao A S | Creatives : Navya Singh
Indian employees are expected to see a good hike in their salaries next fiscal year, as companies are expected to emerge from COVID-19 induced lockdowns, a report by Bloomberg claimed.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details of the report.

