The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru: Flyer's Pet Dog Denied Entry On Air India Flight Despite Clearance

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Karnataka,  24 Dec 2022 10:50 AM GMT

In a video shared by Journalist, @wajihulla on Twitter, Sachin Shenoy, owner of a pet, alleged that despite adhering to the guidelines and after completing all formalities, his 20-month-old toy poodle was denied permission to board the flight from Bengaluru, forcing them to cancel the trip. “Our pet weighs 4.2 kg and with the bag she is hardly 5 kg heavy. As per the rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass,” Shenoy said. “The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us or that is what was told to us.” However, The airline also offered an explanation of why the dog was not allowed on board, stating that “commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet.”

Airlines 
Air India 
pet 

