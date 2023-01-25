All section
Bengaluru: 32-Year-Old First Female E-Bus Driver To Hit Road Next Month
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Karnataka, 25 Jan 2023 5:57 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Duggamma KB, a 32-year-old, Bengaluru's first woman e-bus driver to hit the road in February. Duggamma, who will be steering the bus after 15 days of in-house training, holds HPV (heavy passenger vehicle) licence and will drive BMTC's electric bus from Yelahanka depot. Her husband and their 8-year-old son live in a rented house at Jalahalli. Her husband is a cook. 'My son likes it when I drive. I can't afford a car, but at least I can drive this bus and show him. I'm confident of driving a bus on city roads', Duggamma KB to The Times Of India.
