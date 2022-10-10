All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Be Voice Of The Voiceless
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 10 Oct 2022 3:25 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
While Florida is facing a flood like situation, these kind souls went the extra mile to help the voiceless animals who got stuck there.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Turned Passion Into Profession: Know How This Boy From Bihar Landed Job In US After Years Of Hard Work