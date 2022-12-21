Be Their Forever Home!

All section
21 Dec 2022

Join the kind community @efgorg The We Exist Foundation (@theweexistfoundation) is a non-profit organisation for our stray animals. They rescue them, help them heal, give them training and finally help them find their forever home. This video is about Leon, one of the rescue dogs this foundation helped find his forever home. He looks so happy and healthy. Thank you for being so kind. Sending heartfelt appreciation.

Act of kindness 
Bekind 

