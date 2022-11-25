All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Be Someone's Everything Today!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 25 Nov 2022 11:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Thanks to @shravanseva for providing food to the needy people. We all should initiate such kind acts once in a while at our level. We can be someone who chooses to lighten the pain of others. Sending heartfelt appreciation their way!!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Kerala Transgender Couple Denied Permission To Marry At Temple, Activist Calls It 'Unfortunate Incident'