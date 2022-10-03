All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Be Kind To Every Kind!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 3 Oct 2022 3:53 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
There are animals who need your kindness, and there are some who wait for you to help them. So, if you ever get a chance to fulfil their expectations, take it!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
YUVA 2.0 Scheme: Education Ministry Launches Young Authors Mentoring Program To Promote Book Culture