All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Be Kind To Each Other!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 24 Dec 2022 10:50 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg This video is about Hanuman, a rescue puppy admitted to the @saahasforpune. He met with an accident and is now in his recovery phase. Watch him cuddling and spreading love all over. Thanks to the whole team of @saahasofpune for doing what they do!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
From Branded Bags To Water Bottles: Here're 3 Times Consumers Made Sellers Pay For Unfair Trade Practices
Haryana Government Allocates Rs 68.42 Crore For Cancer Patients, To Provide Monthly Pension Of Rs 2,500