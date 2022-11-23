Barcelona Bicibus: Hundreds Of Kids And Parents Bike To School Together

All section
Others/World,  23 Nov 2022

In Spain, children and their families ride bikes to school together in large groups. The program is called "bicibús" or bike bus. In Barcelona, it started in 2021 with only five children and grew quickly to hundreds of riders. The Eixample bike bus begins around 8:25 every Friday morning. The path it will follow is always posted ahead of time so everyone knows where to join. The bicibús starts off with just a few kids and parents, with more joining as it travels along.

