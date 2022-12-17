All section
Bangladesh Observers Martyred Intellectuals Day To Honour Intellectuals Killed By Pakistani Army In 1971
Others/World, 17 Dec 2022 9:42 AM GMT
Every year, on December 14, Martyred Intellectuals Day is observed in Bangladesh to pay respect to hundreds of professors, writers, lawyers, journalists, and others from the intellectual class killed by the Pakistani army in 1971. The video story was done by Prasar Bharti Dhaka (@DhakaPrasar) on Twitter. In 1971, East Pakistan raised its voice against West Pakistan and began to demand freedom based on language and culture, which led to the beginning of the Bangladesh Liberation War on March 26, 1971.
