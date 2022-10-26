All section
Ayodhya Sets World Record By Lighting Over 15 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav
Uttar Pradesh, 26 Oct 2022 4:02 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record for lighting the maximum number of earthen lamps - over 15 lakh- on the banks of the Saryu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the historic Deepotsav celebrations on October 23, on the eve of the festival of Diwali. Modi and chief minister Adityanath displayed the Guinness Record certificate on the occasion.
