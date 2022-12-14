All section
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits Delhi Airport Amid Chaos, Overcrowding Complaints

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Delhi,  14 Dec 2022 6:42 AM GMT

Shiva Chaudhary

Tarin Hussain

A day after long lines at immigration and security and unorganized checking led to chaos at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to take stock of the situation on December 12. Notably, the T3 terminal at the Delhi Airport experienced a widespread rush over the past few days resulting in passenger delays, and long queues at the airport, which saw a massive social media backlash from the travelers. After the surprise visit, Scindia told the media that the aviation industry was suffering massively due to COVID restrictions. Because of the recovery from this period, there is a lot of congestion at the airports.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
