All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'ATF' Any Time Food Dispenser In Hyderabad Suitable For Use In Hospitals, Railway Stations
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 20 Sep 2022 7:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
'ATF' Any Time Food is a food dispenser unit innovated at Hyderabad. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named B. M. Balakrishna on September 18. The vending machine is developed at a relatively low cost and is suitable for use in hospitals and railway stations if developed further.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology