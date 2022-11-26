All section
Assam's Rich & Cultural Diversity! Men Play Melodious Bihu Tune On Flute
Assam, 26 Nov 2022 3:39 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Dr. Mamata R. Singh on November 20 shows a group of men unanimously playing a Bihu tune on a flute, depicting Assam's rich cultural diversity. Bihu is a set of three crucial Assamese festivals in the Indian state of Assam – 'Bohag Bihu' observed in April, 'Kati Bihu' observed in October, and 'Magh Bihu' observed in January.
